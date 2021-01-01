From ashley furniture

JLA Home Myla 7 Piece Cotton Jacquard King/Cal King Comforter Set, Blush

Stylish and comfortable, the Urban Habitat Myla seven-piece comforter set is the perfect update for your bedroom. The cotton comforter showcases a pieced design accented by jacquard tufted dots with a solid reverse. Matching shams coordinate beautifully with the top of the comforter, while quilted Euro shams add extra dimension to the bed. Completing the comforter set are two decorative pillows with fabric manipulation and embroidered details.

