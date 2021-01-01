From ashley furniture
JLA Home Lucinda 7 Piece Reversible Cotton Sateen Queen Comforter Set, Seafoam
The Madison Park Lucinda seven-piece comforter set easily refreshes your bedroom decor. Completely reversible, the 100 percent cotton comforter features an over-scale printed medallion with delicate motifs and a patterned reverse that creates a graceful look. The matching shams mirror the reverse of the comforter for a beautifully coordinated ensemble. Three embroidered decorative pillows, in corresponding colors, add dimension and charm, while a solid bed skirt provides a clean finish. With its globally-inspired style, this cotton sateen comforter set displays an elegant sheen.