JLA Home Barely There King Comforter Set, Blue

Madison Park Signature's Barely There eight-piece comforter set provides a chic and charming update for the bedroom. Oversized and overfilled for maximum warmth and comfort, the textured comforter features a beautiful chain stitch embroidery in an intricate damask pattern. The solid reverse pairs well with the top-of-bed design, while shams in coordinating colors and simple trim complement the overall look. Two Euro shams feature embroidered borders that add an elegant and sophisticated touch. A trio of decorative pillows, each with a distinct embroidered pattern or textural detail, round out the gorgeous bedding set. The comforter comes with a removable insert and decorative buttons for secure fastening.