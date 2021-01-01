JennAir JJW2427IL RISE 27 Inch Wide 4.3 Cu. Ft. Single Electric Oven with MultiMode Convection System Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Wall Ovens

JennAir JJW2427IL RISE 27 Inch Wide 4.3 Cu. Ft. Single Electric Oven with MultiMode Convection System Features:4.3 cu. ft. capacity offers plenty of space for all your cooking needsAdjust time or temperature settings with ease with the full-color touchscreen LCD displayGet grill-like results indoors with the intense, even heat of the 4000-watt broiler elementCleanup is a breeze with the oven's self-cleaning optionFeatures a built-in convection fan to evenly circulate warm air throughout the oven, eliminating cool spots for beautifully consistent resultsCheck up on your food's progress without letting heat escape with the viewing windowCUL listed for safe operationCovered by a 2-year manufacturer warranty for parts and labor and a 5-year manufacturer warranty for partsProduct Technologies:MultiMode Convection: Steady heat is circulated throughout the oven by the built-in convection fan, eliminating cool spots for beautifully consistent results. The menu also features custom convection settings for whatever you're cooking.Specifications:Total Capacity: 4.3 Cu. Ft.Broil Element: YesConvection: YesSabbath Mode: YesSelf Cleaning: YesDepth: 23-1/4"Height: 29-7/8"Width: 27"Cutout Depth: 24"Cutout Height: 29-7/16"Cutout Width: 25-1/2" Single Wall Ovens Stainless Steel