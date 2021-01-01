From jaipur hdc
JAIPUR HDC Jive Indoor-Outdoor Blue/Green 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft. Contemporary Rectangle Area Rug
Fun-loving and dynamic define the bright, boho designs the Rhythmik collection by Nikki Chu. The Jive area rug lends vibrancy and unique style to indoor and outdoor spaces with a lively, retro-inspired pattern in a vivid blue, green, and gray colorway. Crafted of weather-resistant polypropylene, this contemporary rug boasts ribbed pile that emulates classic a hand-knotted construction. Durable low maintenance rug. Color: Blue/Green.