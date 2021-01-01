From enesco
Enesco Jim Shore Heartwood Creek Three Snowmen Christmas Crew Figurine, 7.09" H, Multicolor
Advertisement
ENESCO FIGURINE: from the Jim Shore Heartwood Creek Collection DESIGN: features Jim Shore's unmistakable style, evoking a sense of nostalgia with traditional themes, quilt patterns and American and European inspired motifs HAND-PAINTED: beautifully and hand-crafted from high-quality stone resin with intricate styling and attention to detail PACKAGED: in an individual box with a photo on the front DIMENSIONS: 10" L x 4.5" W x 7.09" H