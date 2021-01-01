From enesco
Enesco Jim Shore Heartwood Creek Harvest Turkey Feast Mode Figurine, Multicolor
ENESCO FIGURINE: from the Jim Shore Heartwood Creek Harvest Collection DESIGN: features Jim Shore's unmistakable style that evokes a sense of nostalgia with traditional themes, quilt patterns and American and European inspired design motifs HAND-CRAFTED: from high-quality stone resin material and hand-painted with beautiful detail PACKAGED: in an individual gift box with a photo on the front DIMENSIONS: 4.2" L x 5.7" W x 6.1" H