From jillson & roberts

Jillson Roberts Bulk 20 x 30 Inches Recycled Tissue Available in 28 Colors, Burgundy, 480 Unfolded Sheets (BFT08)

$52.03 on sale
($54.95 save 5%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Give beautifully and responsibly with handsome burgundy recycled tissue Each bulk package contains 480 unfolded sheets of premium tissue measuring 20 x 30 inches Tissue contains a minimum of 10% post-consumer fiber; made in the USA Unlimited creative uses for gift wrapping, party décor, crafts, and seasonal and holiday decorations Jillson Roberts offers a beautiful selection of environmentally sensitive wrap for a wide range of occasions, wine and gift bags, tissue, curling ribbon, Tyvek designer mailers and more are available.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com