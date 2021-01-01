From jillson & roberts
Jillson Roberts 6-Count Self-Adhesive Curly Bows Gift Wrap Accessory Available in 10 Color Combinations, Purple/Red/Green/Royal Fiesta Mix
Wrap a gift beautifully with Jillson Roberts lively purple, red, magenta, yellow, green and royal fiesta mix curly bows Each package contains 6 self-adhesive cascading corkscrews made up of 12 strands of ¼ inch wide ribbon that measure 36 inches when stretched flat Curly bows are an easy and professional finishing touch for both wrapped gifts and gift bags Jillson Roberts curly bows come in 9 all-occasion color combinations; spools of matching solid color Jillson Roberts curling ribbon are also available Jillson Roberts offers a beautiful selection of environmentally sensitive wrap, wine and gift bags, tissue, curling ribbon and Tyvek padded designer mailers suitable for a wide range of occasions