From ivy bronx

42'' Jibril 4 - Blade LED Smart Retractable Blades Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included

$184.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Fan and chandelier combined, with remote control, automatic retractable fan blades, LED lamp beads.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com