Skullcandy Jib Wireless Bluetooth Stereo Headphones, Red/Black (S2DUW-K010)

Get a daily audio fix with these Skullcandy JIB wireless earbuds. The 6-hour battery life keeps your ears entertained during long commutes, and the in-line microphone allows hands-free communication. The clear sound reproduction and noise-isolating fit of these black Skullcandy JIB wireless earbuds increase your enjoyment of your all-time favorite songs..Noise isolation Helps minimize background sounds..Bluetooth interface Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device..In-ear design Fits securely and directs music into your ears for full, uninterrupted audio..In-line microphone Lets you enjoy hands-free calls..Rechargeable battery Offers up to 6 hours of use on a charge..Stereo design Delivers crisp tones..Skullcandy Jib Wireless in ear headphones Black and Red.