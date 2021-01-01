JIB HiFi Fiber Optical Audio Cable Toslink Cable Male to Male SPDIF 5ft15M

The JIB cable series Blackberry is manufactured with advanced technology from Germany. The solid processing of the high-quality materials ensures high signal fidelity and detailed sound reproduction of your HiFi components. The balanced constructed XLR HiFi signal cable BB-106 has a multi-stranded internal conductor structure having each 0.2407 mm cross-section, made from pure copper using OFC (Oxygen Free Copper) technology and having a material purity of 99.99%. The shielding is constructed using aluminum foil and tinned copper braiding. The contact surfaces of the XLR plugs (m/w) are 24k gold plated for absolute corrosion resistance and loss-free signal transmission. 2pcs/set