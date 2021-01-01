From warner's
JIB Blueberry Series Optical Toslink HiFi Digital Signal Cable, Toslink Cable Male to Male (S/PDIF) - 9.8ft/3M
Advertisement
JIB blueberry series cable: advanced technology from Germany. Perfect Compatibility: The JIB digital optical audio cable is compatible with standard and high-definition devices with Toslink ports. Perfect for the sound bar to receiver/preamp, audio processor, DAC, TV and PS4, Playstation, Xbox gaming systems etc. Premium Material: JIB BB-001 uses high-purity POE glass fiber core conductor, which make the sound lossless transmission, and more natural. Unparalleled Sound Quality - Features corrosion-resistant, gold-plated connectors, high-grade cotton braided and buffer tubing for optimal signal transfer. Made in Germany.