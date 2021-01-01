JIAJU 5-in-1 Hub Aluminum Alloy Durable Portable TF Memory Card Slot 4k USB 3.0 2.0 Practical Easy Operation Portable Convenient Expansion Dock.

Durable materialThe expansion dock is mainly made of high quality aluminum alloy material, hard, wear resistant, corrosion resistant and durable, owning long using life span and good physical heat dissipation function. USB 3.0 slotThe expansion dock is designed with one USB 3.0 slot and one USB 2.0 slot, providing you up to 5gbps 500mb/s transmission speed, helping to connect with up to two digital devices at same time. High clear resolution & dual cardsThe adapter can with 4K video slot can support for 3D view effect and 30hz 3840*2160 high resolution picture, to bring you excellent viewing experience. The dual cards (one for SD slot and one for TF slot) reading function can effectively solve the memory card reading problem. Scope of applicationThe TYPE-C interface is widely suitable for most phone and computer, such as for macbook pro, for samsum notebook, for surfacebook 2, for ASUS Lingyao, for sansung galaxy, for huawei mate 10, for microsoft 950XL, for LG FGF700(G5