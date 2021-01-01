WAC Lighting JHT-809LED 809LED J-Track 6" Tall 3000K LED Low Voltage Track Head White Track Lighting Heads

WAC Lighting JHT-809LED 809LED J-Track 6" Tall 3000K LED Low Voltage Track Head Low Voltage track fixture offered in a wide variety of styles and finishes for a multitude of lighting applications in residential, retail, commercial and hospitality environments. Available in H, J/J2, and L style track configurations. Built-in transformer has a 1W minimum load and can be installed with an LED lamp.FeaturesMesh back vent for heat dissipation350° horizontal rotation and 90° vertical tiltSwivel yoke for easy aimingDurable die-cast aluminum constructionIncludes (1) low voltage 8 watt GU5.3 base bulbSmooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an ELV dimmerUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 3-1/8"Depth: 2-3/8"Product Weight: 1.05 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: J2-Track and J-TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Low VoltageElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 8 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts per Bulb: 8 wattsLumens: 450Bulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Shape: MR16Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 85CRIAverage Hours: 25000Voltage: 12 voltsBulb Included: Yes White