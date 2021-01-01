WAC Lighting JHT-007 HT-007 J-Track 7" Tall Low Voltage Track Head - 50 Watts Black Track Lighting Heads Heads

WAC Lighting JHT-007 HT-007 J-Track 7" Tall Low Voltage Track Head - 50 Watts Low Voltage track fixture offered in a wide variety of styles and finishes for a multitude of lighting applications in residential, retail, commercial and hospitality environments. Available in H, J/J2, and L style track configurations. Built-in transformer has a 1W minimum load and can be installed with an LED lamp.Features Swivel yoke for easy aiming350° horizontal rotation and 90° vertical tiltAdditional accessories availableDie-cast aluminum constructionRequires (1) 12 volt, 50 watt GU5.3 base MR16 bulbSmooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an ELV DimmerUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantiesDimensions Height: 6-1/2"Width: 4-1/4"Depth: 2-1/4"Product Weight: 1.09 lbsTrack Lighting Specifications System Type: J2-Track and J-TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Low VoltageElectrical Specifications Max Wattage: 50 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 50 wattsBulb Voltage: 12Bulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Shape: MR16Bulb Included: No Heads Black