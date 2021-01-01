Jhett 5 - Piece Dining Set

Features:Warm walnut tones effortlessly compliment the distressed wood grain surface detailing for a unique vintage look that will add a homey feel perfect for a dining room, restaurant or bistro. Wood surface has been lacquered and smoothed to perfection with a natural matte finish.Crafted with durability in mind, this dining table features an MDF board upper sealed with high grade triamine veneers resistant to water and scratches, features solid rubber wood legs for maximum sturdiness you can rely on, allowing your set to last for years to come.Luxuriously plush chair seats feature thick cushions upholstered in tightly woven burlap in a muted grey for a contemporary monochromatic look. Soft on the skin and forgiving with unwanted stains and spills, the seats are formulated for easy spot cleaning with the wipe of a damp cloth.Classic dining table design with a spacious square table surface and elongated tapered base legs. The dining chairs feature an elegant profile with arched backs secured with thick dual wood slabs accented by industrial screw accents for an eye catching appearance. Manufactured with a compact build, this dining set has a small footprint.Streamlined build manufactured for user-friendly assembly including all necessary tools and instructions. Table dimensions: 35”Lx35”Wx30”H Chair dimensions: 17.3”Lx20.7”Wx38”H, Seat dimensions: 16.9”Lx15.6”W.Number of Items Included: 5Number of Benches Included: Number of Chairs Included: 4Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: SquareLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Sideboard Included: NoTable Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Wood Species: Table Base Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Seating Material: Manufactured WoodSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: MDFSeating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: YesUpholstery Material: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: YesTable Top Color (Color: Walnut): WalnutTable Base Color (Color: Walnut): WalnutSeating Color (Color: Walnut): WalnutBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 267Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: 4Weight Capacity: 333Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Upholstered BackWater Resistant: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseAdjustable Table Height: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: YesSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: <