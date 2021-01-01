JennAir JGRP748HM Noir 48 Inch Wide 6.3 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Gas Range with Grill and Griddle Floating Glass Black Cooking Appliances Ranges Gas

JennAir JGRP748HM Noir 48 Inch Wide 6.3 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Gas Range with Grill and Griddle Features:Two stacked, symmetrical flames bloom and retreat at your inclination, offering total control over heat levelsDual-fan true convection provides steady heat, circulated by whirling metal blades, that weaves around every flat tineHarness 16,000 BTUs of searing, even heat coursing beneath cast iron grates with the included grillConcealed details melt into their stainless steel surround, as dark interiors and glass expanses pull you inEach rack features dramatic, unexpected flat tines, delivering increased contact with cookware for exceptional heat transferQuiet, soft, secure - oven gently pulls the door closedSelect the Sabbath Mode function to bypass the oven's automatic shutoff when observing the Sabbath and other religious holidaysHalogen lighting increases to full intensity, minimizing shadows and dramatically showcasing foodPrecise 4-point leg leveling system-one of the best in luxury-is tucked behind the removable toe-kickProduct Technologies:Electronic Ignition with Flame-Sensing™ Reignition: Burnout banned. If a sudden draft blows out a flame, intelligent Flame-Sensing™ reignition automatically sparks it back to life.CustomClean™ with Automatic Lock: Come clean. Tailor cleaning levels to the amount of build-up to revive your oven's interior.Specifications:Total Capacity: 6.3 Cu. Ft.Back Left Burner BTU: 18000Back Right Burner BTU: 9000Front Left Burner BTU: 20000Front Right Burner BTU: 20000Broil Element: YesConvection: YesSabbath Mode: Self Cleaning: Depth: 29-5/16"Height: 38-3/4"Width: 47-7/8" Gas Ranges Floating Glass Black