JFK Half Dollar Snowman Ornament With Colorized Snowman Coin

The perfect gift for someone who love snowmen and Christmas. A genuine United States Half Dollar is colorized using a special ink process with a fun image of a holiday snowman. The JFK Half Dollar was first minted in 1964. The half dollar mint years will range from 1971 to present. The bezelled snowman half dollar hangs in the center of a fine pewter snowman ornament. The snowman ornament measures 2.75 inches tall. The ornament comes with a red ribbon in a blue jewelry pouch and includes a Certificate of Authenticity. All years and mint marks will vary.