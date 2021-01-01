JF-TVQJ Computer Case ATX Computer Case Yellow, Mid-Tower Gaming Case Double-Sided Tempered Glass, Space for 8 Cooling Fans, Water-Cooling Ready.

?Stylish computer gaming case?4mm Double-sided tempered glass side panel, Allows you to see the internal RGB components at a glance. Computer Chassis Top dust-proof filter, easy to clean. Powerful Airflow?Holds up to 8 fans, Front: 2 × 120mm fans, Top: 3 × 120mm fans, Rear: 1 × 120mm fans, Host board: 2 × 120mm fans. Better heat dissipation effect, making your computer run more smoothly. Support water cooling. (No Contains fans) ?Spacious Internal Storage?This Gaming Case gives you ductility to build your system. It supports for an ATX?M-ATX?ITX motherboard, Graphics card length limit: 280 mm, CPU cooler height limit: 160 mm. The power supply supports ATX power supply no more than 180 mm. TOP I/O PANEL? There are HD AUDIO+Audio ear tag × 1, USB2.0 interface × 1, USB3.0 interface × 1, Panel light control keys, power, reset button. Fast transmission to meet user needs. Fixed drive slot?SSD supports 2.5-inch SSD × 2, HDD supports 3.5-inch HDD × 2. PCI expansion slot 7pcs. You can