Jex Smart Media Electric Fireplace, One Size , White

Warm up the heart of your home with this contemporary, faux stone media fireplace. Easily accessible hidden media storage provides a place for dvds, books, or remote controls, while elegant faux stacked stone traverses the hearth and surround, adding height and sophistication. A faux brick firebox interior with lifelike flames and embers lights up a realistic fireplace look, with or without heat, and voice-enabled alexa technology allows for seamless control from anywhere in the room. The clean white woodwork evokes crown molding style from the base to the top, giving this electric fireplace grace and charm. Designed as an entertainment console, this faux fireplace is beautifully convenient beneath a wall mounted tv. Gather your family around the fireplace for movie night, or relax by firelight when you upgrade your living room with this smart electric fireplace.Features: Adjustable Flame Height, Adjustable Brightness, Adjustable Heat Settings, Quick ShipManufacturer Warranty: 1 Year LimitedMounting Type: Free StandingMeasurements: 48 Width/Inches, 14.5 Depth/Inches, 49.5 Height/InchesHeating Capacity: 400 Sq FtAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% WoodFinish: PaintedWood Finish: PaintedDecor Styles: ContemporaryCertifications And Listings: Csa CertifiedCountry of Origin: Imported