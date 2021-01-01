From the american cookie cutter by flavortools
The American Cookie Cutter by Flavortools Jewish Shofar Cookie Cutter, 4-Inch, Set of 12
Advertisement
Cookie cutter is Made in USA Manufactured from tinplate that is also Made in USA Sweatshop Free: No child labor; Workers are paid a living wage Improves the US economy by creating good manufacturing jobs Better for the environment because US manufacturers must comply with anti-pollution regulations, Weight: 0.25 Pounds, Manufacturer: The American Cookie Cutter Co. by Flavortools