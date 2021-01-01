Jewelry Necklace Display Stand With Drawers

Stylishly showcase your finest jewelry with this 3 tier black metal jewelry display rack. This jewelry rack features staggered tiered stands so that jewelry pieces are separated and can be easily retrieved. The top tier can hold matinee-length necklaces, the middle tier is perfect for princess-length necklaces, and the bottom tier can be used to store chokers, collars and bracelets. Its brown wooden base features 2 small drawers which can be used to store rings, earrings, pins, brooches and other small accessories. Featuring a stylish a black metal and rustic wood aesthetic, your jewelry collection will look excellent showcased on your dresser, table, or counter top.