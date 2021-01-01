From concord global trading
Concord Global Trading Jewel Kaleidoscope Black 3 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug
Upgrade any floor with the Concord Global Trading Jewel Collection 3 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug. This rug has a modern style, providing your space a gorgeous statement piece. It features stain-resistant fabrics and long-lasting materials. Displaying a floral design, this loomed rug will add a natural detail to your room. It comes in a black shade, bringing a dark and sophisticated touch to your decor. Made from polypropylene, this rug is an especially durable choice for your home. It has a dense pile, which withstands heavy foot traffic.