Concord Global Trading Jewel Damask Brown 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug

For ultimate underfoot comfort and added style, choose the Concord Global Trading Jewel Collection 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug. This loomed rug has a classic style for a timeless appearance. It has a stain-resistant design and long-lasting materials. Crafted with multi-colored elements, it adds an eye-catching touch to your home that will create a cheerful mood. It has an oriental motif, adding an elaborate touch to your home decor with intricate patterning. This rectangular rug is crafted with polypropylene, making it a durable option with impressive longevity. It has a dense pile, so you can rely on it to tolerate hefty foot traffic. Color: Brown.