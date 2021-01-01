From modway furniture
Jettison Office Desk, Gold White
Introduce the sleek retro modern style of the Jettison Office Writing Desk to your office and lounge room decor. The Jettison Office Desk features a smooth MDF white high gloss surface with three sliding drawers for a writing surface that inspires creativity and expanse. Blending vintage glamour style with sleek modern metal, the gold stainless steel sawhorse legs produce a unique office desk that will enhance any decor. Jettison Office Desk stands at 29.9 inches for a minimalist piece with a flair for your office, bedroom, living room, lounge room or other workspace area. Set Includes: One - Jettison Office Desk Specifications: Vintage Writing DeskSliding DrawersSawhorse Style FrameProduct Dimensions:- Overall Product Dimensions: 25.5 "L x 55 "W x 30 "H Inner Drawer Dimensions: 25.5 "L x 24.5 "W x 4.5 "H Inner Drawer Dimensions: 25.5 "L x 14 "W x 4.5 "H Leg Dimensions: 1.5 "L x 24 "HSleek High Gloss SurfaceAssembly Required