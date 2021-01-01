Jet Set Blue Dinner Plate

Jet Set Blue re-imagines a standard dinnerware pattern for contemporary dining. The simple white center is outlined with a thin blue border, but it is the outer rim that captures the eye, with a subtle ridged element framed by a thicker band of alternating blue tones. These are broken into four quadrants by unique tab accents. The look transforms your tabletop into a canvas of modern design and color. This dinner plate is ideal for your main meal, but also makes a great small serving platter. Crafted of porcelain. Microwave and dishwasher safe. Dinner plate measures 11-1/4 inch diameter.