From samsung

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control in White(VR30T80313W/AA)

$549.00 on sale
($599.00 save 8%)
In stock
Buy at samsung

Description

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control in White(VR30T80313W/AA)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com