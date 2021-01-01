Precious Moments, Jesus Loves Me, Ceramic 4 x 6 Photo Frame, Boy, 164463

A favorite 4x 6Image of a darling boy is displayed for all to admire within a frame that shares a message of heavenly love Accent his nursery or playroom with a gift that embodies simple beauty and functional design, sure to be treasured throughout his childhood Give as a baby gift or religious gift for any of a precious little boy's special Early occasions - birthdays, first Holidays, baptisms and more Crafted of ceramic and carefully Hand painted Approximately 8H x 6W inches