GE JES1657DM 22 Inch Wide 1.6 Cu. Ft. 1600 Watt Countertop Microwave with Sensor Cooking Controls Black Cooking Appliances Microwave Ovens Countertop

GE JES1657DM 22 Inch Wide 1.6 Cu. Ft. 1600 Watt Countertop Microwave with Sensor Cooking Controls Features:With a total capacity of 1.6 cu. ft., this microwave offers plenty of space for all your cooking needsThe included glass turntable has a 13-5/8" diameterThe touch controls and digital display offer intuitive access to cooking settingsIncludes an "Add 30 Seconds" button to quickly add additional time as neededFeatures 1 - 6 minute instant on controls to easily select your cooking time with a single buttonCovered under GE's 1 year parts and labor warrantyProduct Technologies:Auto and Time Defrost: Defrosting time and power level are programmed automatically or manually for optimal results.Sensor Cooking Controls: Automatically adjusts time and power for delicious cooking results.Specifications:Total Capacity: 1.6 Cu. Ft.Turntable Type: GlassTurntable Diameter: 13.625"Display Type: DigitalDepth: 17-3/4"Height: 12-7/8"Width: 21-3/4"Amperage: 14.5AVoltage: 120VWattage: 1600W Countertop Microwaves Black