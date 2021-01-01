GE JES1145 20 Inch Wide 1.1 Cu. Ft. 950 Watt Countertop Microwave with Weight and Time Defrost White Cooking Appliances Microwave Ovens Countertop

From ge
GE JES1145 20 Inch Wide 1.1 Cu. Ft. 950 Watt Countertop Microwave with Weight and Time Defrost
GE JES1145 20 Inch Wide 1.1 Cu. Ft. 950 Watt Countertop Microwave with Weight and Time Defrost Features: With a total capacity of 1.1 cu. ft., this microwave offers plenty of space for all your cooking needsThe included glass turntable has a 12-3/4 inch diameterThe touch controls and digital display offer intuitive access to cooking settingsIncludes a 1-year manufacturer warranty for parts and laborProduct Technologies: Weight and Time Defrost: Simply enter the weight of the food and the oven automatically sets the defrosting time and power level for optimum results.Specifications: Total Capacity: 1.1 cu. ft.Turntable Type: GlassTurntable Diameter: 12-3/4"Display Type: DigitalFuel Type: ElectricDepth: 15-5/8"Height: 12"Width: 20-5/16" Countertop Microwaves White