GE JES1095DM 19 Inch Wide 0.9 Cu. Ft. 900 Watt Countertop Microwave with Auto and Time Defrost Black Cooking Appliances Microwave Ovens Countertop
GE JES1095DM 19 Inch Wide 0.9 Cu. Ft. 900 Watt Countertop Microwave with Auto and Time Defrost Features: With a total capacity of 0.9 cu. ft., this microwave offers plenty of space for all your cooking needs The included glass turntable has a 10-1/2" diameter The touch controls and digital display offer intuitive access to cooking settings Includes an "Add 30 Seconds" button to quickly add additional time as needed Features 1 - 6 minute instant on controls to easily select your cooking time with a single button Stainless steel construction is both stylish and easy to clean Covered under GE's 1 year parts and labor warranty Product Technologies: Auto and Time Defrost: Defrosting time and power level are programmed automatically or manually for optimal results. Specifications: Total Capacity: 0.9 Cu. Ft. Turntable Type: Glass Turntable Diameter: 10.5" Display Type: Digital Depth: 14-1/2" Height: 11-1/2" Width: 19" Amperage: 9.5A Voltage: 120V Wattage: 900W Countertop Microwaves Black