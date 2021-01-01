From fastpitch softball jersey number fan favorites
FastPitch Softball Jersey Number Fan Favorites Jersey Fastpitch Softball Mom Number 16 Fan Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Vintage Distressed worn popular old school look. Makes a great birthday gift! Perfect for the fastpitch player who wears the #16 jersey or fan who's favorite softball player is #16. Love Softball number 16 - Great for the proud softball mom, dad, brother or sister of #16. Cute Fast pitch softball yellow number 16 with red softball laces. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only