Jerry Hotel Wall Sconce by Carpyen - Color: Silver (6881020)

Perfect for bedside use or mounted next to your favorite reading chair, the Jerry Hotel Wall Sconce is a highly functional lamp that provides both task and ambient lighting. Mounted to a rectangular, metal back plate, a metal cylinder supports a cotton shade and a candelabra based incandescent lamp. When illuminated, the light is filtered through the shade to create diffused, ambient lighting. Right below the cylinder support is a metal, rotating tube that houses an LED light source and provides task lighting. The tube contains a built in swivel ball that allows for 360 degree rotation. Carpyen Lighting is a contemporary lighting company founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 1948. Their minimalist, timeless, Made in Barcelona designs feature smooth, clean lines and take inspiration from the lively, original, cosmopolitan city. From the sculptural, eye-catching Nura 2 LED Pendant Light to the elegant, functional Nirvana Mini Table Lamp, Carpyen's fixtures are vibrant and high quality. Shape: Pyramid. Color: Silver. Finish: Nickel