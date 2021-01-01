From george oliver
Jeremey Round Italian Carrara Bar Height Solid Wood Dining Table
Advertisement
Life's most precious memories spend with your loved one. Gather around and let the good times roll! Use as a small space dining table, cocktail table, conversation table or serving table, the small size & round shape make it a multipurpose table. Taper legs carved from durable elm wood & enhanced with your choice of an oak finish or walnut finish. Both the wood tones are equally beautiful! Base Color: Walnut, Size: 29.5" H x 39" L x 39" W