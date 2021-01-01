Jeramya Red Barrel Studio® 6 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions

Create an outdoor oasis on the patio or porch with this rattan sectional set! This patio set houses a clean-lined silhouette wrapped in tightly woven resin wicker. Lined with weather-resistant seats and back cushions and can accommodate up to five people. Rounding out the set, the rectangular coffee table features a cubby shelf that's perfect for keeping spare towels, books, or any outdoor essentials for your summer days. This set can be configured as a left or right sectional in a click-together fashion, the choice is yours. However once assembled, your chosen configuration is permanent. Cushion Color: Gray, Frame Color: Black