Jenny Newland While Kittens Are Away - Picture Frame Print on Canvas

This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features kittens sleeping while mice play with the many multicolored balls of yarn around them. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced print making process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print comes in a wood frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The mat allows the image to really stand out and making it a great addition to any space. Size: 13.75" H x 16.75" W x 0.75" D