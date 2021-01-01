Jennings Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (6420-PN)

The Jennings Wall Sconce from Hudson Valley Lighting showcases the beauty of pure geometry in a highly refined composition. As a long wall sconce offering, Jennings helps accentuate the homes vertical architectural features. Mounting with a pair of backplates, a slender stem dashes across the wall, defined by the sleek character of the metal. The plug-in design underlines its versatility, while a pull chain switch underscores its convenience. Contrasting in hue and form to the metal structure, a Belgian linen shade stands on top diffusing light into a soft ambient glow. The light glazes the wall, accentuating the sconces clean silhouette. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel