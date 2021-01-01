Jennifer Taylor Home Holmes Tufted High-Back 360 Swivel Counter-Height Barstool, Mid Brown Faux Leather Leather, Mid Brown

Look no further than the Holmes Bar Stool Collection by Jennifer Taylor Home for bar seating with classic and modern details. The 360 degree swivel seat allows you to access the stool from any direction and makes getting in and out of the seat with ease. The mid-high back is rounded and flared for maximum comfort and support while the armless design allows the stool to be pushed in completely when not in use. Rest your feet anywhere on the 4-sided footrest. Picture the Holmes counter stool at your kitchen island, dining room, or bar and game room.