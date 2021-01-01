Jenella Trestle Dining Table

Wooden Dining TableFeatures:Wooden TopWooden BasedRectangularTable Shape: RectangularTop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Gloss Finish: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color (Top Color: Dark Brown): Dark BrownTop Color (Top Color: Gray): GrayBase Color (Base Color: Dark Brown): Dark BrownBase Color (Base Color: Gray): GrayTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity: 6Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: TrestleStorage Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Mirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:GSA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: NFPA Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoFire Rated: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Length - End to End: 72Minimum Collapsed Length - End to End: Maximum Expanded/Extended Length - End to End: Overall Depth - Front to Back: 40Overall Fully Collapsed Depth - Front to Back: Maximum Expanded/Extended Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Height: NoMaximum Height: Minimum Height: Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: Yes# of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Eligible for Hardware Packs: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Top Color: Dark Brown, Base Color: Dark Brown