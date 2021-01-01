Gifts24Seven - Food Lover Breakfast Jelly Jam Breakfast Lovers Toasted Bread Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Toasts are almost essential elements of a good breakfast and can be accompanied with almost anything, which makes them perfect and loved by many. If you like to eat toast with jam, this is the perfect design for you. On a solid black background, the toasted color of the bread stands out with the red of the jam. Make this gift to that person who enjoys simple breakfasts like when he was a child. Great for any special occasion. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only