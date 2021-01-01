Jeirdus 75Meters 245ft FC/PC to FC/APC Fiber Optic Cable Jumper Optical Patch Cord Simplex Single-Mode 9/125 FC-FC

From evesky
?FC/PC-FC/APC. Length: 75M/245ft. Mode: 9/125µm. Wavelength: 1310nm to 1550nm. Jacket Material: PVC (default)/LSZH/OFNP. Jacket Color: Yellow/Green. OD: 3.0mm? This FC/PC to FC/APC Fiber Patch Cord conforms with TIA/EIA 492AAAA and IEC60793-2-10 A1b standards and complies with RoHS specifications. High-quality FC/PC to FC/APC Fiber Patch Cable 9/125 OS1 Singlemode fiber is specially designed for fast Ethernet, Fiber Channel, data center, premises, educational, LAN, SAN, commercial 10GBASE-L (1310 nm), 10GBASE-E (1550 nm), 1000BASE-LX (1300 nm) and so on. Every jumper is optically tested for insertion loss to ensure a high quality end product. Insertion loss typical: = 0.3dB. Return loss: = 60dB Interchangeability: =0.2dB. Vibration: =0.2dB. Operating temperature: -20~75? Storage temperature: -45~85?