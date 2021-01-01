Jeirdus 16FT LC to FC Outdoor Armored Duplex 50/125 OM2 Fiber Optic Cable Jumper Optical Patch Cord Multimode 5Meters 5M LC-FC

LC/PC-FC/PC,5 Meters, Duplex, Multimode, OM2,50/125,3.3mm Diameter 5 Meters (16 feet), Armoured, LSZH, Zip-Cord Reinforced, Duplex (2 Fiber Strands), 1.25mm ceramic ferrule, LC/PC to FC/PC, Fiber Patch Cable/Jumper Cord. Great flexibility and duribility with a flexible stainless steel tube inside the outer jacket as the armor to protect the fiber glass inside. Note: This cable is with weatherproof cover for sunshine and rain, but we donot recommend to bury or line overhead directly. Notice for shipping time: for Prime product fullfilled by Amazon, the delivery time will be 1-5days according to your choice. For products delivered by the supplier. The delivery time is much shorter than the date showed by Amazon, we will choose quicker shipping method. Standard shipping: around 9-18days; Expedited shipping: around 4-8days based on your address.