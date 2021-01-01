Jeirdus 10Meters 33FT LC to ST 10G OM3 Outdoor Armored Duplex 50/125 Fiber Optic Cable Jumper Optical Patch Cord Multimode 10M LC-ST

LC/PC-ST/PC,10 Meters, Duplex, Multimode, OM3,50/125, 10 Meters (33 feet), 10Gbs, Armoured, LSZH, Zip-Cord Reinforced, Duplex (2 Fiber Strands), 1.25mm ceramic ferrule, LC/PC to ST/PC, Fiber Patch Cable/Jumper Cord. Great flexibility and duribility with a flexible stainless steel tube inside the outer jacket as the armor to protect the fiber glass inside. It retains all the features of standard patch cord, but is much stronger. It will not get damaged even if stepped by an adult. Low Insertion Loss, Low Back Reflection, High Return Loss, All our products are 100% new fiber optic cable of carrier-class quality, and 100% test before delivery.