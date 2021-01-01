Jeffrey U-Shaped Pillow Case

Add even more comfort to your full-body pillow with the U-Shaped Pillow Cover of this manufacturer. Made from 100% Cotton Jersey Knit material, this replacement pillowcase provides optimal comfort that is soft and soothing on the skin- just like your favorite cozy t-shirt. The U-shape design provides a nice and snug fit for any brand pregnancy or full body pillow. The pillowcase features an extra-long zippered opening, so you can easily put it on to protect your pillow or remove it for cleaning. Color: Aqua