From concord global trading
Concord Global Trading Jefferson Collection Marble Stripes Multi 3 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug
Complement your existing home decor with this fun and inexpensive area rug. Featuring stain-resistant fabrics, long-lasting materials for indoor use only. This design is tastefully made adding a touch of minimalist elegance with today's fashion trends. Boasting a light construction, this rectangular rug will mimic most home decor while maintain a clean look. Made from durable olefin yarn, this economy rug is made to last. Color: Multi.