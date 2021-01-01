Earth First Orange Jeans Denim / Hemp 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug

The Earth First Collection of contemporary rugs are fashioned with earth friendly use of fibers and contrasting use of colors. This sustainable rug is a versatile, stylish and environmentally conscientious choice as it is made from 100% natural fibers. With a thick inch deep pile, the Orange Jeans Rug is hand crafted of recycled denim by highly skilled weavers in north central India using the quality construction techniques of yesteryear. The Orange Jeans Rug outer orange band of cotton perfectly showcases the naturally dyed orange colors and weft and warp of cotton and hemp in the interior field. With varying shades of orange throughout the rug that will complement any decor; the Orange Jeans Rug is reversible and extremely durable.