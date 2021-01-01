Jeanetta Abstract Pink Area Rug

Product description:Shape: rectangleGross height: 2.5 cmMaterial: Artificial wool and suede lining carpetPacking list: 1 piece of artificial fur sheepskin rugFeatures:High-quality carpets are very suitable for home decoration.Especially the seat cushion on your favorite armchair.Artificial fur carpets are soft to the touch, warm and comfortable, and easy to clean and maintain.The true value of this eco-friendly bedroom carpet.Please note:1. The artificial fur carpet is an independent vacuum package, but it will not affect the use.2. Please follow the washing instructions for cleaning. Do not expose to the sun after washing.3. If you find that the product has some smell when you receive it, please expose it to the air for a period of time.4. Due to the light effects of the monitor and camera, the color of the picture and the actual product may be slightly different.5. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. Rug Size: Runner 1'8" x 6'7"