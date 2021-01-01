From hardware resources
Hardware Resources JD1-24 Five Compartment Pull Out Jewelry Organizers Black Storage and Organization Closet Organizers Jewelry Organizers
Advertisement
Hardware Resources JD1-24 Five Compartment Pull Out Jewelry Organizers Features:The organizer includes 100 pound rated full extension slides with push to open functionalityDesigned for installation in 14" deep closet organizersConsists of 5 felt lined compartments to keep your jewelry organized and safeConstructed of plywood that allows for easy, customizable installation of drawer frontsHardware Resources offers a Limited Lifetime WarrantySpecifications:Width: 23-7/8"Depth: 14"Height: 4"Weight Capacity: 100 lbs.Number of Compartments: 5Extension Type: FullMaterial: Felt, PlywoodQuantity: 1 Jewelry Organizers Black