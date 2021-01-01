JennAir JBRFR30IG 30 Inch Wide 17 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated All Fridge Right Swing Refrigerator Panel Ready Refrigeration Appliances Full Size

JennAir JBRFR30IG 30 Inch Wide 17 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated All Fridge Right Swing Refrigerator Features:With a total capacity of 17 cubic feet, you can store a variety of different foods and dishes comfortablyAll-metal bin and 3 shelf with thick, naturally odor-resistant solid glass sit flush with the sides to prevent spilloversWith a stealth-flush door, columns go incognito until you open wideVenting at the base of our columns adds more usable space above and creates clean lines all aroundOver 650 LEDs frame and fill your column, coming alive at the touch of the controlsAll-metal bin and shelf frames with thick, naturally odor-resistant solid glass sit flush with the sides to prevent spilloversControl every zone and choose presets to coax out the flavors of your produce, meat, beverages, spirits and beyondProduct Technologies:Trinity Cooling: Revel in the trinity of food preservation: three zones, three precision sensors, calibrated every second. Fortified by an exposed air tower, you can conquer humidity levels and customize the temperature of each zone to your deepest desires.Specifications:Total Capacity: 17 Cu. Ft.Bulb Type: LEDShelf Material: Tempered GlassCounter Depth: YesDepth: 27-1/8"Height: 79-7/8"Width: 29-3/4"Amperage: 15A Column Refrigerators Panel Ready